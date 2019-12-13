VANCOUVER -- There are calls for immediate action to address safety concerns at Oppenheimer Park on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside after a man was shot at the park Thursday evening.

Police were called to the park around 5:30 p.m. after people in the area, including paramedics attending an unrelated call, heard multiple shots ring out.

The victim was in serious condition when he was taken to hospital. However, Vancouver police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Vancouver police taped off the park, and officers from the Emergency Response Team were also called in. Officers could be seen searching through tents.

One person was apprehended and questioned after the incident, Vancouver police said. They have since been released and nobody has been charged yet.

Thursday’s shooting is renewing safety concerns about the encampment, with some calling for immediate action from the Vancouver Park Board, which has jurisdiction over the park.

"The situation in Oppenheimer Park tonight is tragic. However, I think it could have been prevented, possibly, had the park board taken the appropriate action to seek an injunction,” Vancouver Coun. Melissa De Genova told CTV News Thursday night.

Thursday's shooting marks the second in the park since October, when a woman was accidentally shot by her son.

Despite calls from police, fire and city officials, the park board voted "no" to an injunction at the end of September.

Vancouver police have repeatedly warned of violence in the park while fire crews have raised concerned about significant fire safety issues. Several tents were recently destroyed by fire.

But on Tuesday, the park board announced a conditional injunction is now part of what it calls its "decampment plan."

Among those conditions is a third party assessment of the situation at the park. The assessment would include recommendations to enhance safety and provide support and shelter for those currently living in the park.

No timeline was given on when that assessment might happen, or when the conditional injunction might take effect.

De Genova said she's concerned action by the park board needs to be taken now.

"I do hope they'll give this a second thought and that they will consider an injunction before we see another shooting," De Genova said.

The Vancouver Park Board has not yet responded to a request for comment.