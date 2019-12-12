VANCOUVER -- Police and paramedics converged on Oppenheimer Park Thursday evening in response to an apparent shooting.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services said an ambulance crew was already in the area for an unrelated call when members heard shots fired.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition, and all ambulances had cleared the scene by 7:20 p.m., according to EHS.

Police shut down several streets in the area while responding to the shooting, and numerous officers and vehicles could be seen at the park.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available