VANCOUVER -- In the wake of another workplace fatality at a Canadian National Railway site in B.C., friends of the victim have launched an online fundraising campaign to raise money for his daughter.

On Monday, 37-year-old CN Railway worker Daniel Paulusse died on the job near Prince Rupert, a union representing railway workers confirmed.

"Incidents like these are never acceptable. Every accident, every fatality is preventable," Teamsters Canada said in a statement.

A message on the fundraising page, which was started by a close friend, says Paulusse had a 14-year-old daughter "who he loved more than anything."

"Dan had a way about him of making everything into a joke and loved making people laugh," the fundraising page says.

The fundraising page says all the money will go to his daughter.

RCMP confirmed Tuesday it was investigating a fatal workplace incident and the Transportation Safety Board said it was aware of the incident and was "assessing the event and gathering information."

This is the second workplace incident this month that led to a death while a CN Railway employee was performing "switching operations."

Switching operations consist of activities like marshalling trains or storing cars, Teamsters Canada explained.

In the early hours of June 1, an incident killed 31-year-old Jasvinder Riar at the Thornton Yard in Surrey.

That incident is under investigation by Surrey RCMP, WorkSafeBC, Technical Safety BC and the BC Coroner Service. A member of Riar's family says they still haven't been told how he died.