VANCOUVER -- An investigation is underway at a railway yard in Surrey, B.C., after a CN rail employee died early Monday morning.

The Transportation Safety Board says the incident happened at about 2 a.m. at the Canadian National Railway Thornton Yard.

Surrey RCMP said its officers were called to the scene by Surrey Fire Service after getting reports of a "workplace incident involving a fatality."

CN Rail confirmed to CTV News Vancouver by email that the death involved one of their employees.

"We want to offer our sincere condolences to the employee's family and community in these tragic times," the emailed statement from CN Rail said.

Details about the incident weren't provided, but the TSB says CN Rail notified them the incident happened during "switching operations" and an investigator is being deployed to gather more information.

A spokesperson from the TSB said there is no timeline for how long the investigation will take.

Surrey RCMP, WorkSafeBC, Technical Safety BC and the BC Coroner Service are all conducting independent investigations as well.