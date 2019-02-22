Decked out in a vintage Canucks jersey, "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa turned heads and sent hearts aflutter at Thursday night’s game.

The "Game of Thrones" actor was spotted in a private suite watching Vancouver take on Arizona. Judging by his Instagram story, Momoa was pumped to be there, cheering before the puck dropped.

Fans erupted on Twitter:

Jason Momoa is at the @Canucks game I'm going to cry ������ — Evelyn (@ev_mua) February 22, 2019

@Canucks cant believe Jason Momoa is here!!! I'm the BIGGEST GOT fan out there! Too bad I cant meet. My life is still better already — Karina (@karigerein) February 22, 2019

The hulking actor is in Vancouver filming the futuristic TV series See by Chernin Entertainment. He’s also been cast in a remake of Dune, a movie based on Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel.

It’s not the first time Momoa has been spotted in British Columbia. In December, he hit the slopes in Whistler, and in October chatted with fans in a Campbell River gym.

The Canucks lost 3-2 in overtime to the Coyotes. But for fans who got a glimpse of the actor, Momoa made it a winning night.