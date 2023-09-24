One dead after shooting in Richmond: RCMP

Homicide investigators were called to Richmond after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Mounties said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Cooney and Anderson roads at 4:52 a.m.

“Upon police attendance, a victim was located in medical distress. Despite all attempts to revive the individual they succumbed to their injuries,” Richmond RCMP wrote in a news release issued Sunday.

A number of people living nearby said they heard what sounded like four gunshots in rapid succession and then a man screaming for help.

"It was very clear they were gunshots," said one neighbour who did not provide her name. "And a guy hollering, 'Help me, help me, help me!' It was very disturbing."

Police said the scene will be cordoned off until further notice and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.

Richmond RCMP said it won’t provide any additional details at this time as initial evidence is being gathered.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.