VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Langley glass factory and Fraser Health says it is offering on-site vaccines to the factory workers.

The outbreak is at Vitrum Glass Group, a glass manufacturer located at 9785 – 201 St. in Langley, according to a news statement from Fraser Health.

“To date, 44 employees of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of this outbreak,” reads the statement.

“Case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate,” it continues.

The health authority is also providing testing and immunizations on-site to reduce any further transmissions at the factory and describes its approach to the outbreak as “aggressive.”

A similar approach is being used at “locations where we are seeing clusters and outbreaks focusing on the food processing industry, as well as farm operations and nurseries where we have workers in crowded accommodations, including our temporary farm workers,” reads the statement.

The health authority says it is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

“We are working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies,” it continues.

Fraser Health did not specify which mitigation strategies were being strengthened or if any fell short.