VANCOUVER - Hundreds of people died of suspected drug overdose in the first eight months of the year, data from the BC Coroners Service suggests.

The numbers released Wednesday show nearly 700 people died of overdose in B.C. between January and the end of August. Fentanyl was detected in more than 85 per cent of those deaths, the data showed.

The most recent data available was from August, a month where, on average, 2.5 people died each day of overdose.

With a total of 79 deaths, that's a 37 per cent decrease from the same month last year, but it's up 13 per cent from July.

In the first eight months of the year, 690 people died due to drug toxicity. The total is down 33 per cent over the first eight months of 2018, when 1,037 people had died by Sept. 30.

