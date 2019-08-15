The federal government is being sued for failing to ensure the safety of drinking water, the plaintiff alleges.

In a statement to media, the Okanagan Indian Band said it filed the suit in federal court Thursday, claiming the feds ignored pleas and responsibilities.

The OKIB, based in Vernon, B.C., says currently those who rely on its largest system have been ordered not to consume the drinking water it produces.

"The federal government has put the lives of our people at risk," Okanagan Chief Byron Louis said.

The band said the suit revolves around water systems constructed based on standards from Indian Affairs Canada, a department now known as Indigenous Services Canada.

The systems involve groundwater wells, which are used to supply untreated water to hundreds of homes, the band's statement said.

Wastewater goes into individual septic fields, which the plaintiff says, "may be contaminating groundwater."

An assessment was conducted nine years ago, the band said, and ended with what it describes as a startling result.

"All of the drinking water systems were ranked an eight out of 10 on a scale of potential risk to human health," the Okanagan Indian Band said.

"Fecal coliforms are a significant source of contamination."

In 2017, a study looked at the cost to upgrade the system. The estimate was about $45 million, the band said.

The OKIB says in the statement announcing the suit that it's worked with the federal government to find a solution, but only one of seven systems has been upgraded since 2010.

"Okanagan felt no option was left, apart from legal action," the statement said.

Louis said the band feels stuck in limbo between provincial infrastructure and policy from Ottawa.

"We have lost faith in a system that I would characterize as negligent… The federal government is simply not serious about safe drinking water for First Nations communities," the chief said.

He said the band worries it will take an illness or death to prompt further action, calling the inaction "unacceptable in a developed country.

"It's really an issue of equality – if you can turn on the tap in Kelowna and not worry the water is safe, it should be the same in our community."

The band provided CTV News with a copy of the statement of claim, which is embedded below. The summary reads, in part, "Canada has a fiduciary duty, rooted in the Honour of the Crown, and other legal obligations under the Constitution Act, 1982 and the Charter to ensure on-reserve drinking water systems provide First Nations and their members with safe drinking water.

"Canada is in breach of those duties as a result of systemic conduct that has created, contributed to and sustained unsafe drinking water conditions on OKIB reserves and many First Nations' reserves across Canada."

Louis said those behind the lawsuit are hopeful it will compel the government to provide a timeline for future actions.

The federal attorney general is named as a defendant in the suit. CTV News reached out to the Department of Justice but was directed to Indigenous Services Canada.

The defendant has 30 days to respond from the date the statement of claim was served.

Earlier this summer, a member of the NDP likened Ottawa's failure to address other Indigenous water quality issues to "institutionalized apartheid."

MP Charlie Angus visited Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario in July after it declared a state of emergency over disinfectant chemical byproducts in its tap water, which has been undrinkable for about a decade.

But in February, when responding to an Ontario university student's question, Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the federal effort to end all boil-water advisories in First Nations communities was not a matter of money.

Bill Morneau acknowledged a 2015 Liberal campaign pledge has been a challenge and won't be finished quickly, but said the issue is more one of infrastructure and maintenance than of funding.

The Liberals promised to see all long-term boil-water advisories on reserves lifted by March 2021, and has committed about $2 billion over several years to meet the goal.

With files from The Canadian Press

