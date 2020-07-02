VANCOUVER -- Penticton Search and Rescue executed a rope rescue to save a German shepherd that had gotten trapped in a canyon.

The dog got stuck in Trout Creek canyon near Summerland on Monday, where high, fast-moving water prevented the dog from getting out on its own, according to Summerland RCMP.

The dog had found refuge on a rock ledge below a Kettle Valley Railway trestle bridge.

A member of Penticton Search and Rescue was lowered down the sheer side of the canyon, attached the dog to a harness and the pair were lifted to safety. BC Ambulance and the RCMP were also on hand while the rescue was in progress.

The pup was reunited with its relieved family and “appeared to be in good spirits, with no injuries,” according to Summerland RCMP.