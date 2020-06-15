VANCOUVER -- A pet dog was killed in a bear attack in B.C. last week, the province's conservation officer service says.

According to a Facebook post from the B.C. Officer Service, a man and his dog were walking in Forests for the World park in Prince George Friday morning.

The BCCOS says the dog was "attacked and killed" by a black bear.

Bear spray was used to scare off the animal and the bear hasn't been seen since.

"The BCCOS urges everyone enjoying outdoor spaces to use caution and be vigilant," the Facebook post says.

For those walking in black bear habitats, BCCOS recommends travelling in groups, keeping pets on a leash, making lots of noise and carrying bear spray.

Any bear activity should be reported to the BCCOS at 1-877-952-7277.