VERNON, B.C. -- The Okanagan Bucketlist program celebrates the beauty of the Okanagan. It's a destination that boasts ideal conditions to enjoy skiing, wine, spas, water and golf.

On CTV Morning Live, the team is exploring Big White Ski Resort, Mission Hill Winery, Sparkling Hill Resort, The Eldorado, and Predator Ridge Resort over the next few days.

The first stop on the Okanagan Bucketlist is Predator Ridge Resort.

This year-round community offers unparalleled amenities and two of Canada's finest golf courses.

The entire resort community has gone above and beyond when it comes to COVID-19 precautions and welcoming back their guests.

Physical distancing measures are strictly followed, Plexiglas shields have been placed in golf carts, and ample sanitizing stations have been installed.

It won't go unnoticed that their sanitizer is infused with the signature lavender scent of the resort.

With safety top of mind, it allows guests to unwind and enjoy the amenities available.

Two award-winning 18-hole golf courses, weekly yoga and fitness classes, and ample hiking and biking trails are just a few of the ways you can choose to spend your time.

Predator Ridge Resort is ready to welcome you back and provide the ultimate guest experience that many have come to love.

Predator Ridge Resort

Okanagan Bucketlist