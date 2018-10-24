

CTV Vancouver





The City of Vancouver has released the final results of the last weekend's election, showing mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart won by just 957 votes.

The city's numbers show Stewart's lead decreased by a couple dozen votes from the initial count released early Sunday morning, when he led rival Ken Sim of the Non-Partisan Association by 984.

All told, just 49,705 of Vancouver's 448,322 registered voters cast a ballot for Stewart, meaning he won with the support of about 11 per cent of constituents.

Sim received 48,748 votes, and independent Shauna Sylvester came in third with 35,457 votes.

Overall turnout was just 39 per cent, down from the 43 per cent recorded in 2014 but still a slight improvement over the dismal 35 per cent turnout from 2011.

The results highlight the weight individual votes carry in municipal elections compared to provincial or federal ones.

The most popular candidate on Vancouver's overwhelmingly long ballot was incumbent school board trustee Janet Fraser of the Green Party, who received 75,100 votes. Park board incumbent Stuart Mackinnon, also from the Green party, came in second with 73,549 votes.

Incumbent Green candidate Adriane Carr received the most votes of any city councillor at 69,730, just over 20,000 more than the mayor-elect.