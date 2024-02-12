VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Officer injured after suspect flees on electric scooter from break-in attempt

    VPD
    Vancouver police say a young man is facing multiple charges after an attempted break-in at a local business.

    In a social media post Monday, the Vancouver Police Department said officers recovered a loaded handgun and knives from two teen suspects after they allegedly attempted to break into a business on Fraser Street near East 18th Avenue. 

    Police said one suspect tried to flee on an electric scooter. While doing so, they allegedly drove into an officer, injuring them. VPD told CTV News in an email that the officer was taken to hospital and "will likely miss work as a result of the injuries."

    Police said Lazaro de las Mercedes Navarro has been charged with assaulting a police officer, willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a prohibited or restricted weapon. No information was given about the second suspect. 

