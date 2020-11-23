VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver municipality is considering a motion Monday night that would make it illegal to leave Christmas lights on past 11 p.m.

The moton, titled "Nuisance Lighting," would further limit holiday lights in the District of North Vancouver, where they're currently only permitted from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15.

“We’ve definitely had public input, and I didn’t see a single message in favour,” said Coun. Jordan Back, who plans to vote against the motion.

Back said the district has received at least 70 emails from upset residents, and there’s been backlash online, too.

“They wonder why we aren’t focusing our attention on more important things,” he said. “These are gloomy times and people could use a little extra cheer.”

Monday’s special meeting of council is virtual and begins at 7 p.m.