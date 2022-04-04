Number of homes listed for sale in Vancouver less than half what's needed for market shift: board chair

Snow-covered houses and the downtown skyline are seen with the North Shore mountains in the distance after 21 centimetres of snow fell overnight, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Snow-covered houses and the downtown skyline are seen with the North Shore mountains in the distance after 21 centimetres of snow fell overnight, in Vancouver, on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener