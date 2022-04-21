Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals up by more than 100 since last week

The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals climbed again over the last week, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

As of Thursday, there were 485 test-positive COVID-19 patients in provincial hospitals, up more than 100 from 364 the previous week. That total includes both patients with severe illness from COVID-19 and those who were hospitalized for other reasons and tested positive incidentally.

This graph shows the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital each Thursday since the B.C. began including incidental COVID-19 cases in its hospitalization total in mid-January. (CTV)

Since the province began including incidental cases in its hospitalization count in mid January, the total number of people in hospital on Thursdays has been as high as 985 and as low as 255.

The number of patients in critical care has increased slightly in the last week, going from 36 to 38.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates