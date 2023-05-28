Notorious gangster killed in targeted shooting, unknown victim stabbed to death

Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was shot outside Fraserview Banquet Hall on Fraser Street near South East Marine Drive.

Police say they performed CPR on the victim until paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene.

Video from the scene shows his body covered by a grey blanket being loaded into the back of a truck by first responders. A white tent and several yellow evidence cones were also seen.

Police say the shooting was targeted and related to B.C.’s ongoing gang conflict.

CFSEU-BC, the province’s anti-gang police agency, confirmed to CTV News that the victim was well-known gangster Amarpreet Samra.

Samra was previously named by the agency in a list of 11 individuals involved in gang conflict. CFSEU warned the public against interacting with the men as they “pose a significant risk to public safety.”

He was listed in the public warning in 2021 and again in 2022.

"It is highly likely a rival gangster will target them with violence," CFSEU Asst. Cmdr. Manny Mann said when the public was last warned in September 2022, adding the men listed are a risk to their friends and family as well as bystanders.

Kash Heed, a former police chief and BC Solicitor-General, told CTV News officers can do more to stop the gang rivals from harming one another.

“We know about the conflict with the red scorpions; we know about the conflict with the United Nations; we know about the conflicts with some of the South Asian gangs that are taking place right now. We need to intervene on those particular conflicts,” Heed said.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

FATAL STABBING

About three hours before the shooting, police were called to a stabbing on Bute and Davie streets Saturday night.

Several evidence markers lined the sidewalk and road in front of the BC Liquor Store.

VPD say it happened just before 10 p.m. The victim, a man who has not been identified, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Some West End residents told CTV News they were alarmed to stumble upon a crime scene in their neighbourhood.

“At 10:10 pm, I pass by here, saw so many police and you know, ambulance here,” Yuoko Ro recalled. “Every time we hear those news, it’s not comfortable and actually, you know, it's a scary.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Angela Jung.

The scene of a police incident at Davie and Bute streets Saturday night.