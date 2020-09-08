VANCOUVER -- An air quality advisory is in effect for much of British Columbia due to drifting wildfire smoke, and though the notice does not apply to Metro Vancouver, many are noticing it in the area.

A "smoky skies bulletin" was issued for parts of the province by Environment Canada Tuesday. The weather agency said smoke drifting north from the United States is impacting air quality in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

Additionally, there's been an impact on parts of Vancouver Island, the Kootenays and the Boundary region.

Read more from CTVNewsVancouverIsland.ca.

So far, air quality statements have been issued for the following areas:

Arrow Lakes-Slocan Lake

Boundary

East and West Kootenay

East, Inland and West Vancouver Island

Greater Victoria

Howe Sound

Kootenay Lake

Okanagan Valley

Similkameen

Southern Gulf Islands

Sunshine Coast

Whistler

While there's no current alert in the Vancouver area, many may notice a haze in the air.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Metro Vancouver officials said the smoke was coming from Washington and Oregon, and would continue to do so throughout the day.

"Current air quality is changing rapidly," the region said in a message on Twitter.

Additionally, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement over warm temperatures expected in Metro Vancouver this week.