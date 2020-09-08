VANCOUVER -- Even though the Labour Day long weekend has passed, Metro Vancouver residents are still in for a dose of summer weather, prompting officials to issue a special statement.

Environment Canada says daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be five to 10 degrees higher than seasonal averages in the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

"An upper ridge of high pressure will draw warm air northward from the United States this week," the statement says.

"Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs that are five to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will also be up to five degrees warmer than seasonal in some areas."

In Metro Vancouver, the statement is in effect for:

Vancouver

Burnaby

New Westminster

West Vancouver

North Vancouver

Surrey

Langley

Richmond

Delta

The weather forecast shows highs of 27 C on Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday and Friday could reach 24 C.

But other parts of B.C. are also expected to heat up, with some regions forecast to see temperatures higher than 30 C later this week.

Special statements for higher-than-average temperatures are also in place for: