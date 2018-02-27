

CTV Vancouver





Police are urging parents to talk to their kids about replica guns and safety after a student brought a pellet gun to a Delta high school on Monday

It’s the second time a student has brought an air gun to a Delta school in as many weeks.

Someone contacted police around noon after seeing a “suspicious person” near Delview Secondary School with what looked like a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a teen carrying a pellet gun. He was a student at Delview.

“Pellet guns can easily be confused or mistaken for a real weapon,” Cris Leykauf, Delta police spokesperson, said in a news release. “This one in particular looked very similar to a real weapon.”

Pellet guns use air or springs to launch projectiles, and are generally not powerful enough to cause serious injury.

Both Delview and nearby Gibson Elementary were placed in to a “code yellow” for about an hour. Classes continued but outside activities were canceled and no one besides students and staff were allowed to enter the buildings.

On Feb. 15, the day after a former student shot and killed 17 people at a high school in Florida, a student at Sands Secondary School in Delta brought an airsoft pistol to school.

Police said that situation involved a dispute between students. The student who brought the gun apparently felt threatened.

Leykauf said that while replica guns and pellet guns are legal to own, parents should talk to their kids about where it’s appropriate to carry them.

“It is not acceptable for anyone to bring a replica gun or pellet gun anywhere near a school,” she said.