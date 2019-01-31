

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see as much as 50 millimetres of rainfall in just 24 hours, Environment Canada warns.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the weather agency said a moist Pacific frontal system is fast approaching B.C.'s South Coast. The system is expected to drench the region, with the North Shore receiving the heaviest rate of rainfall.

Heavy rain is expected to begin "very early" Thursday evening, and carry on until early Friday evening.

Visibility could be reduced on the roads even during the day, and drivers are advised to turn on their lights when the rain picks up.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible, Environment Canada said.

While the high in Metro Vancouver is around 8 C as the system hovers over the coast, the temperature is expected to dip low enough that snow is possible overnight Sunday.

On Monday, Environment Canada forecasts a high of -1, and snow is also possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark.

Further north, much of B.C. falls under a winter storm warning.

Some areas, including Tumbler Ridge in the Peace River Regional District could see as much as 50 centimetres of snowfall by Saturday morning. A slow-moving frontal system is bringing snow and strong winds across B.C.'s central and northern interior regions.

In addition to Peace River, Bulkley Valley, Kinbasket, McGregor, North Columbia, Prince George, Williston and Yellowhead all fall under the winter storm warning.

There's a freezing rain warning in effect in the Cariboo area, and the Okanagan is under an air quality advisory.

