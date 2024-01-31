North Shore mountains close to skiing Wednesday due to inclement weather

All three ski areas on Metro Vancouver's North Shore were closed Wednesday as warm, rainy weather soaked their peaks.

Messages on the Cypress Mountain Resort and Mount Seymour websites said those mountains planned to reopen Thursday, while Grouse Mountain did not specify when downhill skiing and snowboarding would return.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Vancouver Island was also closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

All three Metro Vancouver facilities were open Tuesday, though only a few trails and chairlifts were running.

Several people who spoke to CTV News at Cypress Tuesday called the conditions "slushy," and said while the mountain did a good job marking hazards, it was tough to navigate.

It's the latest setback in what has been a difficult year for ski resorts in the Lower Mainland and across B.C. In December, the North Shore mountains faced disruptions in service because of warm weather and a lack of snow.

Elsewhere, Mount Timothy in the South Cariboo region opted not to open at all this ski season because of a lack of precipitation.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the current weather pattern is to blame for the latest closures.

"We're seeing moderate to heavy rainfall and temperatures are well above normal for this time of year, accompanied by freezing levels that are in the range of 2,000 to 2,700 metres,” said warning preparedness meteorologist Lisa Erven.

“That’s well above the mountain tops for here in the North Shore."

There could be some hope, however, as Environment Canada says freezing levels should drop back down to seasonal normals by the weekend.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit