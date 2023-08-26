No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says

While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.

"Many – hundreds – won't have a home to return to," Jason Brolund told CTV News Channel Saturday morning.

"It will be a long process to be able to start to get them on the ground into the most damaged neighbourhoods. What I can assure the public is that they will continue to see measured and incremental moves to rescind evacuation orders. Every single day, we're getting people home."

Brolund said roughly 900 families were able to return to their properties on Friday, and all of them found their homes still standing.

The West Kelowna fire chief spoke to CTV News early Saturday morning as crews were beginning their operations for the day.

An official update from the Central Okanagan Regional District was scheduled for a news conference at 10 a.m.

Brolund said the community has made "tremendous progress" over the eight days since the McDougall Creek wildfire swept into the city.

"If, over the next eight days, we make the same amount of progress, we're going to be in an even better spot," he said.

