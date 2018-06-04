

CTV Vancouver





The Non-Partisan Association has chosen businessman Ken Sim as its mayoral candidate for Vancouver's upcoming election following a nomination process that was fraught with controversy.

Sim, the co-founder of the Rosemary Rocksalt bagel franchise, won nearly 50 per cent of the vote in Sunday's leadership contest, beating out two-time park board commissioner John Coupar and government watchdog Glen Chernen.

Sim is considered a political outsider, having never before run for office, but told supporters he's ready to jump in head first.

"People didn't think we had a chance," Sim said the day after winning the nomination.

"I wasn't necessarily surprised that I won. I was surprised and very humbled by the end result – getting about 49.8 per cent of the vote."

Of the NPA's roughly 5,000 members, only 1,960 cast ballots: 977 for Kim, 602 for Coupar and 379 for Chernen.

When asked whether the father of four, who also founded health care company Nurse Next Door, would struggle without name recognition, municipal affairs reporter Frances Bula said Sims is not alone.

"Everyone who's running has no name recognition. That's the really fascinating thing about this particular election. No one's coming in with any huge advantage."

If elected, Sim would be the city's first Asian-Canadian mayor.

Sim's win could end up pitting him against city councillor Hector Bremner, who was an NPA favourite for the mayor's chair before being disqualified from seeking the nomination by the party's board of directors.

A former provincial government staffer and communications professional, Bremner is now contemplating creating a new civic party.

"We have thousands of people who are with us … who don’t really care whose turn it is to govern," he said.

Bremner congratulated Sim on his victory Sunday night on social media, but said he had won "a poisoned chalice."

"This is now no longer the NPA as most people know it," he wrote. "Our supporters – those desperate for housing and hope in our city – have asked us to keep moving forward, and we will."

Sim also faces independent candidates Kennedy Stewart, former MP for Burnaby South who has been an outspoken pipeline opponent, and former Vision Vancouver board member Shauna Sylvester.

Sylvester would be the first female mayor, while Ian Campbell, who is seeking Vision's nomination, would be the city's first Indigenous mayor.

"Now we're going to have this diversity," Bula said.

Campbell responded to Sim's win by suggesting the self-proclaimed “pro-business” candidate represents the status quo in a city facing serious problems of housing affordability.

"Ken Sim may not be well known in this city, but as the Non-Partisan Association's mayoralty candidate he still represents more of the same," Campbell said in a statement.

Councillor Adrian Carr is also expected to throw her hat into the already-crowded ring.

"My prediction has been (that) we could see a mayor elected with less than 25 per cent of the vote," Bula said.

It is possible that some candidates will drop out as the election draws near. Voters will head to the polls to pick a successor to Gregor Robertson on Oct. 20.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald and Shannon Paterson