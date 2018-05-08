

CTV Vancouver





A Non-Partisan Association city councillor with his eye on the mayor's chair says he's been pushed out of his party's nomination process.

Hector Bremner, who won his council seat during last October's byelection, said the NPA's Board of Directors rejected his mayoral bid Monday night even though he'd been approved by the party's screening committee.

"Tonight the NPA Green Light Committee … recommended that my name move forward as one of the candidates for the mayor nomination. I was looking forward to the debate and the wide open democratic process," Bremner wrote in a Facebook post.

"The board rejected their advice."

Bremner, who boasted he had signed up more members to the NPA than any other candidate, suggested the board had been stacked against him by another mayoral hopeful, "the same candidate whose supporters attacked me with false accusations that clearly the Green Light Committee rejected."

He did not disclose the nature of the accusations.

The NPA has not responded to a request for comment on Bremner's post, but published a statement on its website Tuesday announcing the board had approved three mayoral candidates.

It did not disclose why two others, Bremner and George Steeves, were rejected.

"NPA President Gregory Baker would like to thank all five prospective mayoral candidates who stepped forward in the review process. Each candidate has contributed greatly to the renewed vigour of the NPA," the party said.

Members will be voting between candidates Glen Chernen, John Coupar and Ken Sim at a mayoral nomination meeting on May 29.