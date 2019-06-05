Vancouver launched its newest coast guard ship with a traditional send off in North Vancouver Wednesday morning.

The second Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard was christened with the traditional bottle of champagne Wednesday at Seaspan’s ship yard.

The vessel, named CCGS Capt. Jacques Cartier, is part of the Government of Canada National Shipbuilding Strategy to design and rebuild Canada’s aging coast guard and navy fleets.

The mood was upbeat at the launching ceremony.

"These ships are a little bit late, there’s no question about that, but you have to remember we’re standing on a whole new industry," said Jonathan Wilkinson, the Federal Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

The federal government announced a commitment to a further 16 coast guard ships in May 2012.

When asked about the delays with the project, Wilkinson acknowledged the complications of designing and building new classes of ships.

"I think we’re very happy with the progress that’s been made and as the minister responsible for the Coast Guard I anxiously look forward to having some new vessels in the fleet," said Wilkinson.

The newest vessel has been designed as a multipurpose vessel, with scientific labs, fishing trawls, and specialized acoustic survey equipment to observe and study Canada’s oceans and marine ecosystems.

After sea trials, it will be handed over to the coast guard and will be based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia.