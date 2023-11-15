New Westminster really wants Price is Right contestant to visit
A contestant on The Price is Right may have lost the game that would have netted him a trip to New Westminster, B.C., on Monday—but not all hope is lost.
The moment the contestant, known only as Phillip, overestimated the value of a trip to B.C.’s former capital by $3,000, and host Drew Carey quipped “that’s way less than I thought it was going to be,” has gone viral. But little is known about the man who appeared on TV.
Now, Tourism New Westminster has launched a #SearchForPhillip. Similar to the prize offered on The Price is Right, the tourism board is offering Phillip round-trip flights from Los Angeles to Vancouver, four nights at the Inn at the Quay, tickets to a magic show and a beer tasting—all free of charge.
“Let's bring the contestant from The Price is Right to New Westminster! The Tourism Board is excited to extend a special invitation for Phillip to experience New West,” it wrote in a news release Tuesday.
New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone told CTV News he’ll sweeten the deal if Phillip is found.
“I’ll be happy to buy Phillip lunch at one of the restaurants in New Westminster when he’s here, maybe take a walk down the boardwalk to an award-winning brewery,” he said.
The mayor added that if Phillip arrives in the right season, he’ll treat the contestant to a Salmonbellies (the oldest lacrosse club in North America) game.
“It’s always fun to have your city pointed out in a quirky way and for people to call attention to it,” the mayor said of The Price is Right episode and ensuing social media buzz.
“There’s lots of reasons to come here and spend a day,” Johnstone said. “It’s a beautiful waterfront location, we have a lot going on in our business community, a lot of incredible restaurant choices,” he continued.
“And a beautiful view of Surrey.”
So Phillip, if you’re reading this, please reach out to New Westminster. They would like to show you a good time.
