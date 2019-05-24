New term limits force resignations of three BC Ferries board members
BC Ferries vessel The Queen of Oak Bay is pictured in spring 2019. (Pete Cline / CTV News Vancouver)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 24, 2019 12:44PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, May 24, 2019 12:45PM PDT
VICTORIA - Three members of the British Columbia Ferry Services board of directors, including the chair, have resigned as new term limits take effect.
Chair Donald Hayes, former B.C. attorney general Geoff Plant and Brian Kenning have all served on the board for more than eight years.
All three resigned because a newly enacted amendment to the Coastal Ferry Act limits board members to terms of no more than eight consecutive years.
Sandra Stoddart-Hansen, chair of the body that appoints directors to the board says a “highly skilled group of dedicated directors with a diverse mix of backgrounds” remains ready to serve.
Incoming board chair John Horning says Hayes, Plant and Kenning provided years of valuable service.
He says their contributions to coastal communities cannot be overstated.