VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police said Friday they’ve had six reports in the last week of people receiving prank calls in which they heard a recording of a woman in distress.

Police said the calls have come from international area codes, but so far, the motive behind them is not clear.

Vancouver police said they are looking into the calls but that it's very difficult to trace their origin.

One woman on Twitter reported receiving one of the calls and described hearing a woman screaming and crying.

"Just received the most terrible scam prank call from a +44# of a woman screaming/sobbing as if being attacked & 'responded' to me & when I asked who it was, said it's me!!" she said in the tweet. She said she phoned the police non-emergency number and was told the Lower Mainland is being "blanketed" with calls.

"We are asking the public to be vigilant. If they aren't expecting a call from an unknown number, don't answer it," said Const. Tania Visintin in a statement. "If anyone does truly believe someone could be in danger, please call 911 immediately."