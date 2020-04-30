VANCOUVER -- Many new graduates from BCIT's nursing program are preparing to head to the front lines to do some of the most critical work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV Morning Live spoke to Shelley Fraser, the associate dean of the school's nursing program, about how graduates are preparing to enter the workforce and what it's been like for them to be finishing their studies during the pandemic.

Fraser said the uncertainty and rapidly changing situation caused a lot of anxiety for students and faculty as the number of cases in B.C. started to rise in February and early March, but she emphasized that everyone was able to handle the situation with "grace and patience."

"I think as the pandemic unfolded and health authorities provided clearer guidelines, as well as the government, we kind of moved into a mode and felt a lot more comfortable," said Fraser. "That said, we have to recognize the anxiety that's out there because they're students, but they're also human beings.

In addition to the pressure of finishing their studies, many students also face challenges at home when they return from their practicums in ensuring their families can stay safe and healthy.

"Many of them have immunocompromised families at home, and so they're self-isolating when they get back from clinical. Some have moved into hotel rooms," she said. "I think they're just facing challenges in making sure their families stay safe, their young children stay safe."

About 200 senior students in their final year of school are continuing in clinical practice, but many of them had parts of their practicums cancelled because of outbreaks in the health authorities, Fraser said. In those instances, she said the school was able to put together simulations to ensure students learned everything in the curriculum and did not fall behind.

"I think they're showing great resilience," she said. "It has been tough but they've been eager to continue and finish their education." She noted that 87 nursing students are graduating this month and some already have full-time jobs waiting for them.

To help further prepare nurses for front line work during the pandemic, BCIT has also launched an online fast-track program that focuses on supporting COVID-19 patients.

The course is designed to help registered nurses in specialty nursing, as well as health-care workers looking after patients who need high acuity care, specialty monitoring and critical care, including ventilation.

Fraser said there are 8,400 people who've used the online learning modules in B.C., as well as across the country and in the United States.

