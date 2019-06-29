

CTV News Vancouver





So you want to become a farmer but you don't know how to get started?

New and young farmers living in northern and central B.C. will now have a resource who can provide them with support and services to enter the industry.

The B.C. Land Matching Program, delivered by Young Agrarians, has expanded and now offers a land matcher for northern and central parts of the province.

"I am so excited to be part of this initiative providing land access support to new farmers, and landowners, as they endeavour to grow food and community across north and central B.C.," said Jolene Swain, the dedicated land matcher for the area.

Through the program, Swain will help connect farmers looking for land with landowners wanting to lease their property for farming.

The program is part of the province's initiative to increase the number of new and young farmers working in the agriculture sector. It also helps the farmers overcome challenges, such as accessing land.

"Land matchers are making it much easier for young people and aspiring farmers to find affordable, suitable land and enter British Columbia's vibrant farming sector," said Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham. "Their work to connect farmers and landowners in more remote areas will help ensure farmland is being farmed and secure the industry and land for future generations."

The program first launched in 2016. To date, it has helped 37 farmers in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island, the Columbia Basin and the Okanagan.