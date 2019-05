CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - A British Columbia Farmers' Market nutrition coupon program is growing both financially and with participants.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says those eligible to take part will get more money to spend at farmers' markets around the province and another 700 individuals will be brought into program.

The province is investing almost $1.6 million this year for the program that will supply weekly coupons valued at $21 for the purchase of locally grown food at farmers' markets around the province.

Dix told a crowd at a farmers' market in his own Vancouver riding on Saturday that they had a waiting list last year, which is one of the reasons they expanded the programs, especially to ensure pregnant women were included.

Vickey Brown, president of the BC Association of Farmers' Markets, says the initiative works on many levels, supporting families, seniors and expectant mothers, while at the same time helping local farmers across the province.

The program will run from June 11 to Nov. 3 at 76 markets across the province and totals $336 in weekly coupons.