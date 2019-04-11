Farmers who have been growing raspberries in B.C. for generations now say they’re facing growing uncertainty about their futures.

Amanjot Singh Grewal with Grewal Berry Growers Ltd. said his family has been growing raspberries for 15 years, but lately they haven't been able to bring in enough income from their 75-acre operation to cover their costs.

“It’s very tough for us,” Grewal told CTV News Vancouver. “It’s continuously declining.”

Mukhtiar Toor with A & M Toor Ltd. said his raspberry farm is facing a similar struggle.

“Last year I lost $200,000,” he said, and added he reduced his crop by 20 acres last year. “I don’t know how I can do it.”

The Raspberry Industry Development Council says last year saw a dip in prices for B.C. growers, who are competing on the global market against cheaper imports from places like Mexico, Eastern Europe and China.

B.C. is the largest raspberry producer in the country, but according to the Ministry of Agriculture, the amount of land dedicated to the crop has been decreasing: down to about 2,000 acres from approximately 2,500, and 90 growers.

The majority of local raspberries are destined for the processing market. Krause Berry Farms and Estate Winery in Aldergrove sells fresh to consumers and stores, and owner Alf Krause said growers are coming under increasing pressure.

“Our land costs are very high, our employment costs are high compared to other global competitors and so it’s becoming hard to compete.” Krause said. He added finding new varietals to keep B.C. competitive and emphasizing the benefits of buying local could help.

The province says its working with the federal government to come up with a new type of B.C. raspberry, to set it apart from imports.

In the meantime, in addition to market concerns, farmers are also dealing with crop damage following freezing temperatures in February.

Grewal says he hopes to see an improvement sooner than later.

“My grandparents, parents, we love the farming, but I don’t see any future.”