New evacuation orders issued due to flooding at several properties near Mission B.C.

Vancouver -

The Fraser Valley Regional District has issued more evacuation orders for residents near Mission, B.C.

The latest order was issued at 3:30 p.m. Friday for 22 properties on Shore and Eagle roads near the eastern shore of Hatzic Lake.

Though the weather has been dry across the Lower Mainland over the last two days, the district says its latest evacuation order is due to "heavy rainfall causing overland flooding."

"There may be varying degrees of floodwater depth on your property," the district's order reads. "The evacuation order has been issued due to limited road access and flooding on properties. Please be aware that on-site water and septic systems may cease to function when flooded."

Earlier in the day, the district issued an evacuation order for 56 properties in the Hatzic Prairie area, north of Hatzic Lake. That order was also due to heavy rainfall, as well as "debris jams causing overland flooding from Lagace Creek, Dale Creek, Hatzic Slough, and other watercourses," according to the district.

The district says flooding in both areas is causing "immediate danger to life, health and property," and advises residents to leave immediately.

Those who cannot self-transport or leave with neighbours should call the district's emergency operations centre at 778-704-0400 or dial 911.

The full list of affected addresses, as well as maps of the evacuation orders, can be found on the Fraser Valley Regional District website.