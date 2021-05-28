VANCOUVER -- A new driver recently pulled over for speeding in Vancouver had some memorable words for police when their vehicle was impounded.

Earlier this week, a driver was pulled over in the city after being clocked at 106 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, Sgt. Mark Christensen said in a post on social media.

The Vancouver police sergeant said the driver remarked that the speed limit was too slow in the area, saying to police, "It should be 70."

It was a strange suggestion, since the driver still would have been travelling more than 35 km/h too fast if the limit was higher.

Then, according to Christensen's post on Twitter, the unidentified driver remarked that they had failed their driving test twice, before getting their licence, for going too fast.

"You can enjoy walking home," Christensen wrote.

He said the driver was given a $368 fine and their vehicle was impounded for a week.

Among the comments on the sergeant's post were suggestions that the speed limit should be higher – one person suggested 80 km/h – while another said fines for speeding should be higher.

One person asked whether there would be any further impacts.

Christensen wrote back that any prohibition would be decided by the province's auto insurer, but he believed that, if the new driver is convicted, they may face further consequences involving their licence.

Fines in B.C. are based on how much over the speed limit a person is driving, among other factors including whether they were in a school or construction zone.

Drivers with one or more ticket for excessive speeding pay a driver risk premium, which is based on convictions and reviewed in three-year periods. More information on these premiums is available on ICBC's website.