New COVID-19 restrictions coming? B.C. health officials to give update

New pandemic restrictions for British Columbians may be announced Friday afternoon.

Health officials are scheduled to meet with representatives from the hospitality industry in the morning, a signal that new COVID-19 measures could be on the way.

The discussion will likely focus on the busy holiday season and the increasing threat of the Omicron variant.

Similar industry meetings have previously been held hours before the province announced additional restrictions intended to combat rising case numbers.

“We'll do anything that Dr. Henry needs us to do,” said Jeff Guignard, executive director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees.

“We're very innovative, we can be flexible, but you have to give us adequate notice," Guignard said. "We can't have the rug pulled out from under us the way it was last year because that led to an immediate cancellation of all of our evening reservations and people just had their house parties at home and we had a spike in cases in a week."

B.C.'s COVID-19 numbers have been surging for the last week.

On Thursday, 753 new cases were announced, marking the highest single-day increase since October.

There have been 135 cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant confirmed in the province, a steep rise from the 44 confirmed as of Sunday.

As a result, testing centres are becoming increasingly busy.

A line of cars stretched for several blocks Thursday at a facility near Queen Elizabeth Park Thursday, with a wait time of an hour and a half. Some reported wait times not dipping below two hours in North Vancouver Thursday.

“Few weeks ago, we thought we'd be having dancing back by now and now we don’t,” Guignard told CTV News.

Health Minister Adrian Dix hinted at the possibility of new restrictions earlier this week, saying a significant amount of transmission was happening at informal gatherings and parties.

“What we're hearing is they're looking at ways to maybe reduce gatherings and change capacity limits, perhaps just ways to keep people safe," Guignard said. "And we're just hoping that it's not going to impact our serving hours because cutting service often to 10 or 11 or 12 had no practical impact on the virus."

British Columbians faced their toughest restrictions of the pandemic last Christmas, when they were unable to have anyone outside their household over to celebrate.

Public health also announced it was cutting off liquor sales early, less than 24 hours before New Year's Eve.

At the time, Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a temporary order barring booze sales from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 9 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“These are multi-million dollar decisions to put together for industry and all we need is time to plan particularly with all the logistical challenges in B.C. right now. Shipping and moving products around takes a lot of work. So we just need to know what she needs us to do,” said Guignard.

Other provinces have already stepped up their measures.

Ontario has put capacity limits on large events and in Quebec, the Montreal Canadiens played in front of an empty arena Thursday night due to tightened restrictions.

Back in B.C., Canucks Sports and Entertainment issued this statement “at this point we have not received notice that capacity limits may change at our games and events.”

Dix has said that large organized events such as hockey games are not a significant source of transmission, thanks to B.C.'s vaccine passport system, but that officials are monitoring the situation closely.