New book chronicles Squamish history on B.C. South Coast
As the waves have lapped upon the shores of Burrard Inlet and English Bay for thousands of years, so too have the Squamish called the neighbouring lands and waters home.
More than two dozen people have contributed to a new book tracing the history of the area around what we now know as Vancouver from First Nations origin stories right up to modern day.
"The intention was to make a book that was covering history from a Squamish perspective, using Squamish sources, and having that Squamish point of view,” said Stephanie Wood, author of We Come From This Land.
Filled with colourful maps and early photographs, the book looks at the complicated history between the Squamish and those who came later to their territory.
As Vancouver has grown into a centre for international trade and drawn newcomers from all over the world, the Squamish have watched their home change rapidly.
The book presents an opportunity for people who live in modern day Vancouver to learn about this place – and the people who have thrived here for thousands of years.
"We want to share who we are and where we come from,” said Squamish Nation councillor and spokesperson Wilson Williams. “Come with us and walk on the journey with us to learn that history. We are here to share it and empower all of us."
Beneath the skyscrapers, amongst the traffic noise and the bustle of the city, many may forget that only a few generations ago, life on the west coast was very different.
"It's so hard to be here and not picture the City of Vancouver, right? It's so hard,” said Wood. “And to add that perspective that we have been here for thousands of years and the existence of this city is a very brief blip in our history. It’s just one small piece of a very large woven fabric of history here.”
As they continue to re-assert their sovereignty over their traditional territories, learning from their ancestors and elders, a new generation of Squamish people is already writing the next chapter.
