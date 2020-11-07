VANCOUVER -- On Saturday Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a health order suspending group physical activities as part of sweeping restrictions aimed to stop B.C.’s COVID-19 surge.

The order targets yoga, dance and spin classes where risk of transmission has proved to be dangerously high, according to Henry.

“This is a time limited order but this is what we need to do now,” she said during an afternoon briefing.

VIP Fitness and Lifestyle owner Phaedra Bourassa-Wright is disheartened to hear her gym in Vancouver will have to turn away business again such a short time after reopening from the first lockdown.

“I do disagree with it being a blanket across the board,” she said, frustrated the province had not factored the enormous efforts some gyms are taking to keep their clients safe.

“We have taken a lot of extra precautions. We have a temperature check and hand sanitizer upon entry, we have created private areas."

The new order also suspends indoor sports like hockey, volleyball, basketball, boxing and martial arts.

“I don't know how to feel almost it is just devastating -- here we are again," said Dylan Steyns having learned he may have to cancel classes at his dance school.

The owner of North Shore Academy of Dance said the shutdown will negatively impact many students.

“About 50 per cent of my students dance a minimum of 15 hours a week. That's gone now,” he said.

“Right now I know these kids are in shock just like me."

The new order also restricts travel into and outside of Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health authorities for sports.