Neon sign on Vancouver's Balmoral Hotel removed due to safety risk

Neon sign on Vancouver's Balmoral Hotel removed due to safety risk

The neon sign on the Balmoral Hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was removed by city crews on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The neon sign on the Balmoral Hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was removed by city crews on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener