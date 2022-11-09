Near-miss caught on camera in Delta leads to fines for truck driver

In the video, two semi trucks can be seen driving toward the camera. The one farther behind attempts to pull into oncoming traffic to pass the truck in the lead, only to swerve back behind the lead truck when the driver with the camera honks their horn. (Twitter/@deltapolice) In the video, two semi trucks can be seen driving toward the camera. The one farther behind attempts to pull into oncoming traffic to pass the truck in the lead, only to swerve back behind the lead truck when the driver with the camera honks their horn. (Twitter/@deltapolice)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are they key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener