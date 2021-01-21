VANCOUVER -- CTV News Vancouver has learned B.C.’s Ministry of Health quietly commissioned an independent report into the deadly impact of COVID-19 on care homes in the summer of 2020 and that they have received the final document, but not made the findings or recommendations public.

The government never announced it had hired an outside company to conduct such a review and has made no public mention of any recommendations or findings. On Thursday afternoon, three days after CTV News first requested information, a spokesperson finally confirmed existence of the report, that the ministry had received it and that the ministry would be releasing it the following week. The spokesperson downplayed the report’s importance, however.

“It was a minor report designed to assist ministry staff in addressing issues,” wrote the ministry spokesperson, who claimed no one was available to address the issue. “Minister Dix’s schedule cannot accommodate an interview at this time, but please feel free to loop back once the report is released.”

The province had faced intense criticism for its secrecy around information on care home outbreaks, when they were addressed and how, prompting the ministry to issue a weekly disclosure document beginning earlier this month. Public health officials have said the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in B.C. have been in care homes.

CTV News has asked the ministry when they received the Ernst and Young report, but staff have not yet responded.

The Hospital Employees’ Union and BC Care Providers Association confirmed they had been interviewed by Ernst and Young in the summer of 2020 as the consultancy firm gathered information from health officials and stakeholders on how the pandemic was able to spread so quickly and lead to so many deaths in long-term care facilities.

Neither group has seen the finished report or been briefed on what it contains; the BCCPA expected the results in early fall, when recommendations could be considered by government.

SafeCareBC, a not-for-profit agency supporting continuing care workers in the province, conducted a survey of its members in August, encouraging them to respond to Ernst and Young by Aug. 10. Questions included:

Thinking about what you’ve seen since the pandemic began, what policies or strategies worked well to reduce (the) impact of COVID-19 in the continuing care sector?

What do you think the province and/or continuing care sector needs to do differently next time?

What would help your organization be more prepared against COVID-19, or future pandemics?

News of Ernst and Young’s review comes less than a week after B.C.’s Seniors Advocate announced she would be launching a review into deaths at care homes during the pandemic. The exact scope and timeline of her work is still to be determined, but testing strategies, PPE access, containment and declaration of outbreaks as well as how some outbreaks were quickly contained while others raged seemingly unabated are all factors Isobel Mackenzie will be looking at.

Last week, the premier welcomed Mackenzie’s review but brushed aside suggestions that a more formal process should take place.

“I look forward to the recommendations she brings forward, I think it's premature at this time to talk about commissions,” said John Horgan on Thursday, Jan. 14. “I think we need to focus on vaccinations, I think we need to focus on making sure we're building new long-term care facilities to do away with four-person rooms, to build a modern long-term care structure that will meet the next generation’s needs. That's our priority today.”

Horgan did not make any mention of his government commissioning an outside agency to conduct such a report six months earlier.