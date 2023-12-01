Nanaimo homeowner assaulted with baseball bat in home invasion attempt: RCMP

A 20-year-old Nanaimo man is in police custody after Mounties were called to an attempted break-in at a home south of the city Friday.

Officers responded to a 911 call from the home in the 100 block of Roberta Road East at approximately 3 a.m., the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release.

The caller reported a man trying to enter his home through a window.

Police say the homeowner tried to prevent the man from entering his house when he was reportedly assaulted with an aluminum baseball bat.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect "after a short scuffle," the detachment said.

The homeowner suffered bruises but did not require medical attention, according to the RCMP.

"This situation is a homeowner's worst nightmare," Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson Const. Gary O'Brien said in the statement.

"His quick thinking and call to 911, however, allowed our officers to attend immediately and prevent further intrusion and violence from taking place."

The Nanaimo RCMP say the suspect is facing charges related to breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest and breaching probation.

He was held in custody and is expected to appear in Nanaimo provincial court Friday.