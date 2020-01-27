VANCOUVER -- Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 homicide in Surrey, B.C.

Andrew Baldwin was killed in November, less than a month after his brother was gunned down in Chilliwack.

The 30-year-old was found unresponsive inside a home on 124 Street near Old Yale Road in Surrey on Nov. 11.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

On Monday, homicide investigators announced that two people are charged with first-degree murder.

Jordan Bottomly and Jagpal Hothi were arrested Friday, and have since been charged. Both were scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said no further information would be released as the matter is now before the courts.

Few details have been provided about Baldwin, but his brother, Keith, was described as a man with "a heart of gold."

Keith Baldwin was shot near Yale Road and Fletcher Street in Chilliwack on Oct. 22. The 27-year-old was put on life support in hospital, but did not survive the incident.