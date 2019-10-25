CHILLIWACK – The victim of Tuesday's homicide in Chilliwack is being remembered a man of faith who was dedicated to helping others.

Keith Baldwin was gunned down near Yale Road and Fletcher Street in the city’s downtown just after midnight on Oct. 22.

“He had a heart of gold and he was always helping other people,” said Marianne Baldwin, his wife.

The 27-year-old was rushed to hospital and placed on life support, but succumbed to his injuries.

“I am in denial still," the widow told CTV News Vancouver. "I’m still waiting for him to call me. I was there when he passed but it hasn’t really set in."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team believes the shooting was likely targeted.

Baldwin’s friends say he had a “painful” childhood.

He battled with addiction for years, which ultimately lead to run-ins with police.

“He’s had a lot of struggles since his youth. He spent a lot of time in juvenile detention centres, stealing cars and getting into trouble,” said Tyson, a friend of Baldwin’s.

Tyson says he was able to turn his life around after completing a faith-based recovery program at Adult & Teen Challenge of B.C. in 2014.

“Keith’s life was radically changed when he surrendered his life to Jesus Christ,” Tyson told CTV News.

Baldwin went on to become a landscaper, but volunteered at the centre regularly.

He was a mentor to many of the residents and played the drums at worship services.

The motive for his murder remains unclear.

“We were in the middle of a separation before, because of the way he seemed to be going,” Baldwin's widow said.

Homicide investigators believe tips from the public could lead to an arrest.

They’re asking anyone who was near the intersection of Yale Road and Fletcher Street Tuesday night to call IHIT’s information line 1-877-551-4448.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.