VANCOUVER -- One year after a 29-year-old man was gunned down at a Surrey gas station, homicide investigators have secured charges against two suspects.

The victim, Kristijan Coric, was outside a busy Mobil near Fraser Highway and 188 Street when someone opened fire on him.

The shooting left Coric's black Mercedes SUV riddled with bullet holes, and sent terrified families who were nearby ducking for cover.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that one count of first-degree murder has been approved against 25-year-old Carlos Nathaniel Monteith.

Another man, 32-year-old Trion Demario Castello, is also charged with accessory after the fact.

"After a year of tireless work by our investigators, we're pleased to announce that charges have been laid," Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said at a news conference.

"Monteith was already in custody for an unrelated matter, and today Castello was taken into custody by IHIT."

The brazen killing, which was also near a Save-on-Foods grocery store, left some people feeling unsafe in their own community, Cpl. Elenore Sturko of the Surrey RCMP said.

"Many residents in Surrey are going to remember this incident," Sturko told reporters. "It happened at 6 o'clock in the evening, in a busy commercial area, at a time when a lot of people were … just going about their daily business."

Authorities said Coric was known to them, but have not suggested he had any gang affiliations. On Friday, Jang described the killing as having "all the hallmarks of a targeted hit."

Authorities said they couldn't provide any further details about what happened as the case is now before the courts.

While two men have been charged, Jang said IHIT is continuing to investigate the murder, and that more people could have been involved.

"Our work isn't done," Jang said. "We believe there may be others who are complicit in this heinous crime, and so we are going to continue our endeavours and ensure that everyone who had a part to play in this crime are held to account."

Correction: