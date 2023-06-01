Multiple 'serious assaults' on Downtown Eastside, Vancouver police say

The Vancouver Police Department says an investigation is underway after "multiple serious assaults "on the city's Downtown Eastside Thursday.

That information was shared on social media around 6:45 p.m. about two hours after a block-long stretch of East Hastings Street was closed.

"The investigation is in its early stages," the tweet continued.

"We will share additional information when it becomes available. Police remain on scene collecting evidence."

East Hastings Street is blocked off by police between Main and Columbia streets and people are being asked to avoid the area. Video posted on social media shows a heavy presence of first responders and yellow crime scene tape being put up. TransLink reports that buses are being detoured along multiple routes.

Witnesses told CTV News they heard gunshots before police descended on the scene.

This is a developing story on CTV News. Check back for updates.