Multiple charges laid after shooting at Surrey house that was targeted twice in 3 months

Mounties in Surrey say a man has been charged with multiple offences following a shooting at a Surrey home that has been targeted multiple times recently.

On Sept. 23, two men were taken to hospital following what police said was a targeted shooting at a home on 140B Street. One of the victims, who is known to police, was also shot in July in the driveway of the same home, the RCMP said after the September incident.

In an update Friday, police said they've arrested 42-year-old Travis Bowcock, who is from Alberta, and charged him in connection to the shooting.

His charges include one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of using a firearm in the commission of an offence, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and one count of impersonating a police officer.

Mounties said Bowcock was arrested on Oct. 13 for having a loaded firearm on Fraser Highway near 68 Avenue. Multiple charges were laid against him in connection to that incident as well.

"Criminal activity and gang violence are not confined to the boundaries of municipalities or provinces," said Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release.

"Mr. Bowcock travelled from his home in Alberta to commit these alleged crimes, putting our community at risk. The Surrey RCMP remains committed to targeting any individuals, regardless of where they may call home, who pose a risk to the safety of our city."

Police released an image of Bowcock in what they said is an attempt to "obtain further information and advance both ongoing investigations." Anyone with information on either incident is asked call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.