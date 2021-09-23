Hospitalized shooting victim had been shot at the same Surrey house less than 3 months ago: RCMP

VANCOUVER -

Two men were taken to hospital following what investigators believe was a targeted shooting in Surrey.

The victims of the shooting were found by Mounties inside a home on 140B Street near 104 Avenue early Thursday morning.

Both men, aged 23 and 47, were taken to hospital with injuries described only as non-life-threatening.

The Surrey RCMP provided few details on the shooting in the city's Newton neighbourhood, but said that they believe it was targeted.

One of the victims, who is known to police, was also shot in July in the driveway of the same home, the RCMP said.

The men have not been publicly identified, and the RCMP has not given more information on why the previous shooting victim was known to them.

They also did not say whether there is any connection to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is asked to call Mounties or Crime Stoppers.