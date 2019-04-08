Members of the public were advised to keep windows and doors shut Monday when a legal grow-op went up in flames in Squamish.

The District of Squamish said all Squamish Fire and Rescue companies were called to the area of 3rd Avenue and Vancouver Street when the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m.

"We hit this one mostly from the outside because when we arrived on scene it was fully engulfed," Squamish Fire Chief Bill Stoner said.

"There was no life risk so there was no risk to go inside. There was some report of some domestic animals, but when we arrived, it was fully involved. There was nothing savable."

Due to smoke rising from the large legal grow-op, district staff sought the advice of Vancouver Coastal Health about air quality.

"Stay clear of area and keep windows/doors closed to avoid smoke inhalation," it said.

The Squamish RCMP issued a similar warning due to what it descried as "extensive hazardous smoke."

On Monday afternoon, officials with the district posted that the air quality had improved and no advisory was required, but residents near the site with pre-existing respiratory conditions were warned to be cautious.

Residents and employees were asked to leave the area earlier in the day, but were later permitted back. The RCMP still suggested anyone keep their windows and doors shut and limit outdoor activity until the smoke had cleared.

It is not yet known what caused the blaze, but officials said it is under investigation. The building did not have a fire suppression system.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-892-6100, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is a developing news story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jim Fong in Squamish